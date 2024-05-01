Marlin residents continue collecting signatures to recall the mayor

MARLIN, Texas — "We need a change, but more importantly, we need the residents of Marlin to get more involved,” said longtime Marlin resident Patricia Washington.

Patricia Washington has lived in Marlin for more than 30 years.

She's one of many residents who say they're ready to see new leadership in the community.

In an effort to recall Mayor Susan Byrd, they're collecting petition signatures.

"I don't understand why we are in such a predicament when the money is there,” Washington said.

They say their top concern among a series of ongoing issues is the water — including outages and the potential of cancer causing acids.

"The water bill is $150 a month, but then I still have to go and purchase water to be able to drink, to be able to brush my teeth… you can't even brush your teeth with it because it's so bad,” Washington said.

Petition organizers say they have until June 10 to get over 260 signatures from people living in the city to recall the mayor.

But even those outside this community, like volunteer Francis Fischer, are getting involved.

"Well, I saw their dilemma, and a lot of times all it takes is someone standing with someone for them to stand up and for the group to grow,” Fischer said.

25 News reached out to the mayor's office Saturday for comment -- and again Wednesday.

The mayor has agreed to speak with 25 News reporter Madison Myers next week about the community's concerns.

For now, Washington says she's just thankful for the group's support.

"I'm so thankful for Frances and her group from the animal control, because I don't think anything would have taken place if it would not have been for them — I just thank them,” she said.