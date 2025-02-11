Law enforcement agencies assist in arrest of wanted fugitive in Falls County

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A coordinated effort between the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and the Nolanville Police Department led to the arrest of Trey Tepe, a wanted fugitive, on multiple warrants.

Tepe was taken into custody on charges including:

Burglary of habitation

Assault causing bodily injury to a family member

Violation of probation – assault of a pregnant person

Repeated violation of certain court orders or conditions of bond related to family violence, child abuse or neglect, serial assault or abuse, indecent assault, stalking, or human trafficking

Additionally, Tepe faces a new charge for violation of a protective order.

Authorities say his arrest brings relief to the Falls County community. No further details have been released at this time.

