$37M approved for new Marlin prison water system

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Legislature has approved $37 million to fund a new independent water system at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin, aiming to address long-standing water quality issues at the prison.



$37 million in state funding was approved during the 89th Legislative Session to build an independent water system for the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin.

The investment comes after ongoing concerns over water quality at the prison, including reports of discolored, foul-smelling water from inmates and their families.

TDCJ says temporary measures are in place, including water tankers and bottled water.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s just such an issue, I don’t know how they can let them live like that,” said the concerned friend of an inmate at the Hobby Unit Mikayla Curtis.

For months, 25 News has reported on the ongoing water crisis in Marlin — including inside the William P. Hobby Unit prison for women.

“The water itself smells like rotten eggs, it’s brown,” said Curtis.

Mikayla Curtis contacted us after hearing from her best friend, Taylor, who’s been at the Hobby unit for less than two years.

Mikayla Curtis Marlin prison water

She tells 25 News she’s received several messages about the conditions inside — mostly centered around the water.

The most recent message reads:

“Can you call up here? The water is brown and they’re not passing out water bottles. Even a guard said we shouldn’t be drinking it.”

Mikayla Curtis Marlin prison water

“The families are so worried for their loved ones because it has been such an issue and they have no help,” said Curtis.

25 News reached out to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to ask what's being done.

In a statement, they said:

TDCJ is aware of water discoloration at the Hobby Unit and is in communication with the City of Marlin, which supplies the water. The City of Marlin has reported that the water, despite being discolored, is not harmful and is safe to drink. In response to the water issues, TDCJ has implemented several measures and secured funding for new infrastructure. A water tanker has been deployed on-site, and bottled water is also available to inmates. Additionally, as a more permanent solution, the agency is moving forward with an independent water system for the facility. This initiative aims to resolve long-standing water supply concerns. The agency is aware of the water issues impacting the Marlin community and is in close communication with the city. The water discoloration is also improving. Texas Department of Criminal Justice

The 89th legislative session approved a total of $37 million for water projects at the Hobby unit.

As for the discoloration — TDCJ confirms they’re aware of it.

And that the city of Marlin told them despite the color, it is still safe to drink.

But for loved ones like Mikayla — that’s hard to accept.

“These are still human beings. I understand they are in the prison system but they are still someone that people love. We love them.”

Makayla Curtis Marlin prison water

For more information on the recently approved funding, visit here.

Follow Madison on social media!