Falls County couple still seeking help after their uninsured home catches fire days before Thanksgiving

FALLS COUNTY (KXXV) — Through severe winter weather and holidays missed in their own home — a Falls County couple continues to seek help and recover after their mobile home caught fire in November.

It was the home where Greg Vieregge once had to say goodbye to his mom many years ago; now, he and his wife Debbie had to say goodbye to that home — their shelter and a place of love and memories for over twenty years.

The couple also have two dogs as pets.

“We lost everything," Greg said.

The house caught fire just days before Thanksgiving.

The Golinda Volunteer Department — one of multiple responding agencies — told 25News' Bobby Poitevint a possible electrical fire at a property nearby started a grass fire that put multiple homes at risk.

Greg said the fire moved too quickly to save him and his wife's home.

They’ve stayed on-site just feet away in a camper for the last two months.

“I mean, we’re tough people, though. We did the best we could. We stayed warm. We had a space heater, an electrical one that I have to keep an eye on.”

Greg said they are thankful for the people, neighbors, and organizations like the Red Cross that have helped them along the way.

“For Thanksgiving and Christmas, we went next door to my neighbors. We have an extension cord plugged into the outside of her house," Greg said.

He told us his wife is disabled, and while he still works — “you know work’s — been slow.”

Thus, the couple was not financially able to afford insurance for their home before it caught fire back in November, Greg said.

He added that before her passing, his mom also helped handle insurance matters.

While they continued to comb through the debris, finding items like some of Greg’s Dallas cowboy collectibles to jewelry that belonged to his mom and wife, including the couple’s wedding rings — they reached out to us in hopes of sharing their story and hoping someone somewhere could help.

For now, they count themselves blessed.

Greg did get a little emotional during the final moments of our interview as he steered away from our camera and said “everyone, everyone’s doing a…”

Bobby replied, “I appreciate the help?”

Greg “Yes, sir”

The couple wanted to set up a GoFundMe page for people to show their support but didn’t know how to do so.

They also faced technology challenges and told me they’d received limited help and commitment from others in helping make it happen.

25News connected them with GoFundMe organizers, who coached them through the process of setting up a page.

It’ll be placed here inside this story when and if it is created.

Greg said they do plan to clear the site and place a new mobile home where their charred home now sits.

