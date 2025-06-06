WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Film crews can be spotted in parts of downtown Waco, and you can be part of all the action as filming for the movie ‘I always hated my brother’ started this week.

Film actors such as Brian Letscher, who has been in previous productions such as the TV series Scandal, are expected to be featured in this film.

Extras needed for new movie involving Baylor students filming in Downtown Waco

Executive Producer and Baylor Professor Daniel Beard said the film is a comedy/drama that follows two brothers coming together from a tragedy, and this is all possible through Baylor’s Film and Media Department.

He said this is an excellent opportunity for Baylor University students to interact with industry professionals.

“So we have distribution with all of the films that we have made through Baylor. This will be our sixth film," said Beard. “We can see them all on Amazon Prime, Tubi, and some other streaming services.”

It’s also an opportunity for students to have their movie in festivals and on screens near you, he added.

“That makes it great for all students because they can go back home and they can tell their grandma and they can tell their aunts and uncles and say ‘yeah that’s the movie that I made. It’s right here and you can watch it," he said.

Like most movies, the timeline from filming to having a complete movie can vary, but Daniel is expecting them to wrap up filming in July and have the film ready to enter festivals between then and next May, but there's still time for you to get in on the action.

Daniel said, “well we can always use extras. Even today, we could have used a lot of standbys that were just standing by, walking around.”

To learn more, Daniel said you can reach out to him by email at daniel_beard@baylor.edu

Lastly, he said it’s been great working with Waco downtown businesses as they’ve been very cooperative and supportive in helping out the production.

