Experts speak on the impact of proposed concrete batch plant in Lacy Lakeview ahead of public hearing

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — A proposed concrete batch plant on South Lacy Drive is advancing through the regulatory process, with a public hearing scheduled for December with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The facility represents another step forward for LGS Precast's project, even as residents continue to voice opposition to the development in their neighborhood.

I reached out to LGS Precast for comment on this story, but did not hear back.

Industry demand driven by Texas growth

The concrete industry plays a crucial role in Texas infrastructure, according to the Texas Aggregates and Concrete Association. The organization reached out after previous coverage of the proposed local plant.

"All of our products go into supporting those and once they're in, they will be there for a very long time," said Andrew Pinkerton, TACA president.

While TACA does not represent LGS Precast's facility, President Andrew Pinkerton spoke with 25 News about the concrete industry in general.

Pinkerton explained that highways, shopping malls and sidewalks all rely on materials mixed at concrete batch plants. The demand stems from Texas's rapid population growth.

"Every single person in the state of Texas needs two cubic yards of concrete per year, and that's twice as much as the rest of the country," Pinkerton said.

"All these new people coming, they don't bring the houses, they don't bring the roads, they don't bring the bridges," Pinkerton said.

How concrete batch plants operate

The concrete manufacturing process resembles baking, according to Pinkerton. Cement acts as the flour, which gets mixed with aggregates and water to begin manufacturing concrete. TACA says it is a highly regulated industry.

While the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality regulates these facilities, toxicology expert Christine Padovan still has concerns about their impact on nearby communities.

Health protection recommendations

Padovan, who advises clients through her company Paladina International, recommends several protective measures for residents living near concrete batch plants.

"They probably will want to put a higher MERV rating, use a higher MERV rating on their air filters," Padovan said.

"Instead of changing them every two months, they would probably want to change those filters at least every one to two months," Padovan said.

Padovan says concrete companies must use a combination of filtration methods to control hazardous dust and silica particles generated from cutting, grinding and mixing. Those methods include large industrial dust collection systems with cartridge or pulse-jet filters, as well as high-efficiency particulate air filters for fine particles. Some large plants also use electrostatic precipitators for high-temperature applications.

She tells me poor air quality for any reason can lead to various health issues.

"COPD means basically cumulative in the lungs, so you're gonna have, you're gonna start having more uh issues with allergies, asthma, more headaches," Padovan said.

Growing demand for environmental health services

As the concrete industry expands, Padovan reports increased demand for her toxicology services. Her company educates clients on handling accidental, environmental and intentional poisoning cases.

Residents seeking information about appropriate filtration systems for this permit can contact Paladina International at 888-710-7772.

The TCEQ will hold a public hearing on December 1st, allowing neighbors to ask questions and submit comments about the proposed facility in Lacy Lakeview.

The public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, at the Hilton Waco, 113 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, Texas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

