ERCOT expecting a huge increase in demand for Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As we prepare for the summer heat, a new forecast shows the demand for electricity in Texas skyrocketing by more than 400 percent in just six years.



ERCOT is in demand to grow to 267,790 MW by 2032

ERCOT is pointing out that this is a preliminary forecast...and the Public Utility Commission of Texas could still make revisions.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“And the frustrating part is that you feel helpless in all of this," said Shane Hoffman.

Shane Hoffman is in the process of building a home with his husband. He said all was well until late March, when he got a letter from Oncor stating that the land they are building on could interrupt a project by ERCOT.

Due to several factors, including population growth and the explosion of data centers, ERCOT expects a huge increase in demand.

This 85,508 MW is the current all-time record for peak demand. But by 2032 -- in just six years -- demand is expected to hit almost 367,790 MW.

Hoffman is worried about how this will all impact his home and quality of life.

“They will use eminent domain procedures to have the powerlines installed, and that entails a 200-foot-wide clearance that they would clear-cut that 200ft across your land," said Hoffman.

In a statement, ERCOT's President Pablo Vegas said:

"Our state's growth is reshaping how large load demand is identified, verified, and incorporated into long-term planning.”

Hoffman said they now have 30 days to speak before the Public Utility Commissions of Texas, which is stressful.

“We just want them to be aware that we have a house here that they weren’t aware of…how it will affect our enjoyment of the land. Even if the lines are moved to a different location on our acreage, it changes the quality of the land," said Hoffman.

He said his new home should be complete by August or September but that’s also when he could receive an eminent domain offer.

And if he gets to keep his home, there could be another issue at hand.

“The cost of these lines, to my understanding, will go to all Texas landowners and homeowners, so rates will be going up for everybody," said Hoffman.

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