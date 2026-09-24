Emergency crews rally during Hydra Fire

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Like many of our local counties, Hill County responded to help during the Hydra Fire without thinking twice.

“You could not get any of those local firefighters off of that scene," Chris Jackson, Lt. for Hill County Emergency Management.

Lt. Chris Jackson with Hill County Emergency Management said he’s proud of the support local first responders provided to Meridian during the still-burning Hydra Fire.

He said they worked alongside Bosque County first responders, protecting their hometown.

“It’s their home, it’s their community; they want to be the ones assisting. You could not get any of those firefighters…local firefighters off that scene. They also realize they need help from other people, but they don’t want to leave that scene not being the ones helping to stop the fire," said Lt. Jackson.

Hill County Emergency Management said local firefighters provided more than 350 hours of help, and aid came from Whitney, Abbott, Hillsboro, Itasca, and more. During the fire, the county used drones and equipment to assist firefighters.

He said it was a team effort.

“He was very appreciative of the support from everybody, not just us. You had McLennan County, Somerville County, Johnson County all at different times throughout that week," said Jackson.

Jackson said it’s something first responders do and don’t think twice about.

“Well, they’re out there all the time and don’t get paid for it. They did that with the intention of not getting any money back, meaning their fuel and repairs to their trucks. We had a lot of trucks get damaged out there. It’s a very rural terrain," said Jackson.

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