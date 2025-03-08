Elderly couple experiencing harassment in East Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "We saw you on TV and you make excellent stories and points and we thought we needed to call her," Rebecca Mendoza, a Temple Resident said.



There have been four calls for service in this area since 2024.

Neighbors working toward a harassment restraining order.

Police increase presence around the neighborhood.

Rebecca and Gilroy Mendoza are fans of 25 News. So they came to us to share their story with the entire community.

"I mean, I don't want trouble. I don't want to make trouble for the police officers. I don't want to be attacked more than we already are, because they need help officers, Rebecca continued.

"But I still feel something needs to be done so they can stop harassing," Rebecca said. "Six words got us into this, "If you see something, say something," Gilroy said.

The couple has lived off 18th Street in Temple for over 30 years. But after speaking up about a crime in our community—they now find themselves the victims of harassment.

The couple said they've had shooting threats, trespassing, and many finger gestures. Gilroy built a fence around his home to protect his family. He even loaded the wall with metal in hopes of stopping bullets fired at their home.

"This was from my grill but now I'm using that … all this clutter it's a reason behind the madness," Gilroy said.

They have been collecting evidence, they collected a practice they started on the advice of Temple PD. But they love sitting outside their home and no longer want to sit in fear.

"It's very stressful,” Rebecca said. “ So that we can check our mail without being locked behind us.

As we walk through their yard, the couple leads me to an alley where they say most of the crimes they've witnessed happen.

"He was right there with his gun pointed at the other guy, who was right here in front, and my husband was praying out loud," Rebecca said.

I talked to the police about what the Mendozas are going through.

They said there have been four calls for service in this area since 2024, including one disturbance, one terroristic threat, and two suspicious persons.

Police add they never share information on people who report crimes and are investigating the threats against the couple.

Officers did advise the Mendozas to take several steps, such as installing security systems, motion-activated lights, and no-trespassing signs.

Still, they tell me the harassment they experienced is having an impact on their neighbors, too.

"Most of the neighbors see what happens to us, so they are very reluctant to call the police," Gilroy said.

The police have increased their presence in that area, and the neighbors are trying to determine their next steps toward a harassment restraining order.

