Drought conditions in Brazos Valley triggers burn bans and safety concerns amongst firefighters

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — Firefighters in Burleson County are dealing with hazardous conditions as dry weather persists, but potential rain this week offers hope.



The Brazos Valley is experiencing severe drought despite above average spring rains in areas like Bryan-College Station.

Now, local firefighters are facing dangerous conditions since fires can start and spread quickly.

15ABC Meteorologist Caleb Chevalier said potential rain this week could provide some relief, but the area could experience a drier winter this year.

"This is probably some of the worst conditions I've seen since the 2010 and 2011 drought," Fire Chief Larry Odstrcil said.

The one question on everyone's mind in Burleson County.

Where's the rain?

"We haven't had any measurable rain, so there's a lot of vegetation out there still from the spring rains, but now it's dry and dead," he said.

The lack of rain is especially on the mind of Cooks Point Fire Chief Larry Odstrcil.

"So any kind of little spark can start a fire real easy," he said.

It's a danger for firefighters and the community.

"This fire here burnt about 64 acres," Odstrcil said.

"It doesn't take long to get overheated. Somebody can get overheated quickly, so you have to be careful, and the rough conditions make it tougher for us," he said.

The county is under a burn ban, and meteorologist Caleb Chevalier was asked if these severe drought conditions are expected at this time of year.

"This is the opposite of what we would expect," Chevalier said.

"Looking at climate averages for October in Brazos Valley, specifically at stats for Bryan-College Station, October is the wettest month of the year."

But it looks like these conditions could last the rest of the year.

"At least the good news is this week looks helpful with that, but just in the end of autumn and then winter as a whole, we might be looking at something that would be drier than normal, in which case it would be difficult to get rid of that drought completely," Chevalier said.

In the meantime, Chief Odstrcil is taking precautions: calling in other departments, making sure water tanks are filled, and asking our neighbors for help.

"If you see a fire get started, call it in immediately," Odstrcil said.

"You know, even if you think it's small and you may be able to contain it, call it in, and that way, you can get help on the way, and we can always turn around and go back. It's better to have us coming right away than wait until it's big and harder for everybody to put out."

