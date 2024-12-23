Driver of deadly high-speed chase charged with Misdemeanor DWI in 2022, neighbors say they still feel safe

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — It's back to business as normal at the Killeen Mall after Saturday's deadly high-speed chase.



Did not exit the vehicle, unclear if he had a weapon.

Driver charged with misdemeanor DWI in 2022 in Georgetown.

Arrested in North Carolina in 2009 on unspecified charges.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I was shocked," Aiden, with Sneakerfix, said. "All I'm seeing is people running."

Aiden, the owner of Sneaker Fix, said he's had a booth in the Killeen mall for a year, helping our neighbors keep their shoes looking nice. He said this is the first time he's experienced anything like Saturday's deadly police chase that ended inside the JCPenney.

"Like, I do not know what's going on, so I just stood put until I realized they were saying it was a shooting," Aiden said.

Aiden's brother and niece were visiting him at the time.

"I don't know what was going through my head besides getting my family out of the mall," Aiden said.

Less than 48 hours after the chaos and confusion, it's back to business at the mall as shoppers hit the stores to wrap up their last-minute Christmas shopping. The parking lot is still full as workers pick up the pieces at JCPenney.

We're also learning more about the man at the center of the investigation, 53-year-old John Darrel Schultz of Kempner. Public records show Schultz was charged with a Misdemeanor DWI in 2022 in Georgetown, just outside of Austin. He was sentenced to jail time, but how much time he served is unclear. He was also arrested in North Carolina in 2009 on unspecified charges.

Although 25 News is told multiple officers opened fire on the driver. Schultz did not exit the vehicle. It is unclear at this time if he had a gun.

But for now, Aiden said he's looking to move forward while maintaining awareness of his surroundings.

"I feel a little safe, you know," Aiden said. "I'm just keeping a lookout like I always do every other day."

Many neighbors I spoke with off camera tell me they would not come shop here.

