Do campaign signs sway your vote?

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "Is it relevant? Is it honest? Is it on point?" said resident David Henry.

Those are just a few of his thoughts when he sees campaign signs.

"And if it's just somebody's name running for office that doesn't have much of an impact, at least for me," said Henry.

With Election Day on Tuesday, campaign signs are easily spotted in our neighborhoods.

"It's encouraging. You get a little bit of excitement when you see somebody with a sign that you're also voting for and maybe a little bit of, 'Aww ,man' when we lost one when you see the opposite sign," said resident Emily Maddox.

"Most campaigns signs can just act like a reminder to who is running in these elections and stuff," said resident Julian Rosas.

For Henry, signs don't sway him. It's about the person running for office.

"Sort of accumulative gathering of capabilities, policies, honesty a balance. No politician candidate checks off all the boxes," said Henry.

Campaign signs possibly date back to ancient Rome, but there are rules to where you can place these political signs.

Texas law prohibits political signs from going up earlier than 90 days before an election. But there are rules to where you can place these political signs and what can be on them. For example, balloons and lights can't be part of the political signs. Plus, they can't be placed in the median.

Beyond the signs, Julian Rosas has some advice for our neighbors as we head to the polls.

"It's still good to not base it on campaign signs you need to go and do your research and stuff," said Rosas.

