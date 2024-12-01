Divided Households, United Rivalry: Texas A&M vs. UT brings fans together at Aggie Park tailgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Hundreds of Aggies and Longhorns gathered at Aggie Park Saturday to celebrate the revived rivalry between Texas A&M and the University of Texas.



Texas A&M and the University of Texas faced off in a long-awaited rivalry after 13 years, sparking intense school spirit from fans on both sides.

The game created new dynamics with divided households and friendships cheering for both teams and friendships tested by the fierce rivalry.

Fans reconnected with classmates through tailgates, showcased creativity in game day outfits and celebrated the tradition of college football with a shared goal of supporting their teams.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Texas A&M takes on the University of Texas after 13 years, and hundreds of Aggies and Longhorns showed their school spirit ahead of the renewed rivalry.

For Aggie fans like Ainsley Walden, tailgating is tradition.

"My parents are Class of '94 and '97, and my sister and I are '25 and '27 and so they come out every game to see us, and we tailgate before and then go to the game together," she said.

But the big game is also creating some new dynamics for divided households —

"Well, our daughter goes to UT. She's a senior there, and our son is a junior at A&M, so it just happens, right?," Roberto Casteneda said.

— and divided friendships.

"I'm just loyal to my team forever. Haters, haters pop out everywhere," said UT alumni, Kita Adams.

"So, how do you handle that friendship?," 15ABC asked.

"We don't," she said.

But it's also a chance to reconnect and catch-up with old classmate.

"Going to tailgates right now with lots of friends, whole bunch of us from my old group, AMC, are getting together — friends from all over the country," Aggie fan Carlos Gancedo said.

And even show off some hidden talents and creativity.

"From the minute we knew that we were having this rivalry back together, we knew — me and my friends — had to make something special. So, finding the overalls, getting all of the letters and the fabric. It has just been so much fun and never before have I done something like this," Kim Howell, a former Texas A&M student, said.

All with the same goal —

"Gig'em and beat the hell out of TU," Walden said.

"Obviously, I'm biased, but I really think we're going to win," Adams said.

"We're going to beat the hell out of TU," Howell said.

"A&M is going to win for sure," Gancedo said.

"We will not predict — we love both of them," Roberto and Lisette Casteneda said.

Follow Brieanna on social media!