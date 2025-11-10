'Devastating': Falls County community mourns death of 6th grade student and athlete

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Falls County community is mourning a 6th grade student and youth football player whose passing has brought teams and neighbors together in support of his family.



Marlin ISD shared the news in a post on Sunday:



The student played for the Falls County United Sports Football Program.

In a post to Facebook the organization shared a message:



This weekend— Falls County United played Rosebud-Lott Youth football.

“They build a brotherhood, they build a bond with one another on the football field and their hearts are broken,” said President of the Rosebud-Lott Youth Football team, Rodney Drake.

In a show of support, Rosebud-Lott players wore the number 7 on their helmets.

Rosebud-Lott Youth Football Rosebud-Lott Youth Football

“As coaches we’ve never experienced anything like this personally but we just wanted to let his parents and football family know that we are here to support them through everything, whether it’s football or whatever is going on,” said Drake.

Although they may be on opposite sides of the field - coaches say this loss is felt across the entire county community.

“Everybody has said that this was a great kid, he was a fighter and a leader. It doesn’t matter what colors we wear on the football field, when it’s all set and done we are all a part of the same family,” said Drake.

25 News reached out to the student’s family, who respectfully declined to comment at this time.

