Day two of the 49th Annual WestFest

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — WestFest continued its tradition with great Czech culture and pride.



Grace Blanton was crowned as the 2025 Miss WestFest

The weekend-long event brought community members together

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’m probably gonna rate this place a 9 out of 10. I definitely recommend coming," said WestFest guest Lexi Carman.

Victoria and Lexi Carman both said it’s their first time at WestFest, and they’re having a blast, and their best part…

“One of my favorite rides is the one with the alien, and cause I love to just feel like you’re gonna just float in the air. My favorite ride was the alien ride because I got to float like I was an astronaut in outer space," said Victoria and Lexi.

The 49th Annual WestFest was another year to celebrate the Czech culture. Day two of WestFest kicked off with a parade, and attendees like the Cohegens enjoyed the event like everyone else.

“We try to expose the kids to as many cultural things around Central Texas as we can. We’ve come for several years and always have a great time," said Josh Cohegen, a WestFest guest.

“The food is really good. The rides are awesome. We didn’t try them last year, but we’re going to try them this year," said WestFest guest Noelle Cohegen.

And of course, there was traditional Czech dancing from the local high school.

For Shane and Annette Chaddick, they were able to enjoy the WestFest wth their grandchildren.

“You know, we have come here for many, many years. I even got a mug that I got dated back in 2013 that I carry every year that I come here. It’s such a blast, and it’s a good place for the family. It’s a good place for the grandkids; they enjoy it," said Shane Chaddick, a WestFest attendee.

