Curiosity grows, creating buzz on social media over new building in Downtown Caldwell

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — A new building under construction in Downtown Caldwell is sparking curiosity among residents.



The Caldwell Senior Center has been documenting its progress and prompting guesses on social media

Some speculations include a steakhouse and bar, event venue and even an H-E-B grocery store

Senior Center Administrator Joel Cowan says he knows what the building will be after talking to an engineer, but is not telling

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It looks more like it's going to be a museum," said resident, Danny Farr.

"I'm going to guess that it's going to be a venue to rent for things like parties and wedding receptions," another resident Debbie Steck guessed.

"I'm guessing it's an event venue, but I'm hoping it's a steakhouse," Jef Lindow, another resident, said.

Neighbors in Caldwell are trying to solve a mystery — what is the new building downtown?

15ABC got on the case, starting at the city to file an open record requests for the permits.

But in the meantime, 15ABC paid a visit to Joel Cowan, the administrator of the local senior center.

"We've been watching the building go up from the initial dirt work on up to here," he said.

Cowan was the one behind the posts on social media.

"I was trying to think of something to post that would get some attention to the Caldwell Senior Center," he said.

It worked.

"We got more comments on that first picture than we had on anything else I'd ever posted," he said.

He eventually reveals he knows what they're building —

"No, it's not going to be an H-E-B," he said.

But he's not budging.

"We're not talking," Cowan said.

But the guesses, he says —

"Some are close as to what it's going to be, and others are way off," he said.

15ABC reached out to the Chamber of Commerce and the mayor.

Both gave 15ABC's contact information to the project manager — no luck yet.

But Joel says he knows it could breathe more life into downtown.

"You never know until it really gets into operation — but it's a new facility coming in that will bring in probably more business," he said.





