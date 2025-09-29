Culture and cuisine in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The Diaz Family is no stranger to the surrounding area. They've opened up a restaurant in Whitney, Itasca, and now Hillsboro.



Diaz Tex Mex in Hillsboro has been around for the past three years.

The Diaz Family has been in the restaurant industry for 15 years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The food, culture, and success of Diaz Tex Mex in Hillsboro is so good that locals Beth and Steve Paske have been following the Diaz Family for quite some time.

This time around, she traveled all the way from Itasca to Hillsboro.

Diaz Tex Mex has been a part of our local community for 15 years. The owners also had an El Salvadoran restaurant in Whitney, Itasca, and now Hillsboro, bringing them closer to family. The idea of starting a business came from Carlos Diaz’s uncle, Santos Benitez. His mother and father, Carols and Maria Diaz, followed suit.

For the past three years, our Hillsboro community has been experiencing a taste of its family culture.

“We started at a small gas station, 5-10 tables max, something small, and we have grown to something a lot bigger than what we were going to grow into. We have to appreciate every customer that has returned and that comes in and helps us grow," said Carlos Diaz Jr.

Helping Diaz Tex Mex grow is something the Paske’s don’t seem to mind. But it’s Carlo’s mother who might have stolen the Paske’s hearts.

“She always knew what we wanted when we came in. She can remember each time. She wouldn’t even have to write it down. And then when we would go to pay, she remembered, and it wasn’t written down anywhere. She just remembered," one customer, Beth Paska said.

The restaurant is owned by Carol's parents and is run by their entire family, but there’s a favorite dish in the house that may have contributed to the restaurant's success.

“The pupusa is our top-selling plate, and it's one of the things that separates us from all the other restaurants," Carlos said.

And whether Beth decides to order the pupusa or not, either way, she’s coming back to Diaz Tex Mex again.

“Since she left Itasca, we haven’t had any good restaurants," Paske said.

