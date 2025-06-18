Crews restore water in Lacy Lakeview after contractors hit unmapped water line

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Crews restored water service in Lacy Lakeview after contractors struck a water line earlier this week, creating problems for residents in the area.

Jeff Nommensen and his wife were among those affected by the water line break on Monday on Avenue H.

"Water was out a couple of different times for a short time," Jeff Nommensen said.

The couple, who have lived in the area for decades, had prepared for such situations.

"We had to wait. We've got water, you know, stashed away, just in case," Nommensen said.

The Nommensens support continued infrastructure work in their neighborhood.

"We just hope that they can take and get not only that done, but get the roads fixed so we can they can travel," Nommensen said.

Lacy Lakeview City Manager Calvin Hodde explained that the PVC pipe hit earlier this week, as well as another one struck last week, were hit by contractors, not city workers.

"It really just affects our day-to-day usage. And we've had a couple of contractors who are in here. One of them was doing some replacing of gas lines for Atlas Energy, and they hit a water line, and this water line was not on our map, so we weren't even aware it was there. And pretty much same thing happened Monday," Hodde said.

According to Hodde, the contractors aren't at fault because these pipes weren't documented on city maps.

"This water line was not on our maps. We weren't we couldn't even mark it. We didn't know it was there, and that's why the contractors actually hit them," Hodde said.

The city will continue updating their maps as more pipes are discovered.

Monday's water break follows a week of other water issues in Lacy Lakeview, including a different pipe break that caused a boil water notice for some residents. The pipe that was hit Monday on Avenue H has been fixed, and water throughout the entire city is now safe to use.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

