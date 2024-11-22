Crawford Volleyball crowned 2A State Champions

GARLAND, Texas (KXXV) — Crawford Pirates volleyball took down Iola in the fifth set to be crowned 2A state champions.

An emotional night Thursday as the team had one person on their mind — former Crawford substitute teacher and Pirate super fan Donald Anderson, who passed away earlier this year.

"One of the biggest things I remember about Mr. A is after the games, he would always come up to me, sometimes it was the next day at school and he would say, girls look good tonight, coach. I think it's so appropriate — just the girls look good tonight," Crawford head volleyball coach Jeff Coker said.

After the win, senior Hattie Hayes was crowned MVP for her performance. For her, it still hasn't sunk in.

"I'm still very surprised because I'm around a lot of really good volleyball players right now. I feel like most people, they just don't look at me as a volleyball player and so I don't know, it's just still crazy," Hayes said.

This was the fourth time Crawford and Iola faced each other in the state championship. Crawford ties up the series at two-all and losing tonight was simply not an option in this growing rivalry.

"It was definitely a great feeling getting another shot at them, so it was awesome," senior Laney Elmore said.

"They always say for it to really be a rivalry, both teams got to win every now and then and it felt like we've been on the wrong end of the stick. So now for us to get a win, it means the world," Coker said.

"I hate losing like in drill we do. I absolutely hate losing. I was not gonna lose Iola tonight. I told everyone we're not losing to them," Hayes said.

Congratulations to Crawford as they make history for 2A volleyball.

