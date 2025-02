CRAWFORD, Texas (KXXV) — Greg Jacobs confirms to 25 News he is retiring from coaching.

Jacobs was first announced as the head coach of Crawford back in February 2020. He had previously been the offensive line coach for the Pirates.

In his time as head coach, he earned 49 wins and multiple playoff appearances and three district championships.

Crawford is currently open and we'll keep you updated on who will lead the Pirates next.

