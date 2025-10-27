Could Proposition 4 help fix Central Texas water systems? Bell County leaders weigh in

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Proposition 4 could provide $20 billion to upgrade aging water infrastructure across Texas, including projects in Central Texas.



Proposition 4 would allocate $20 billion for water projects across Texas.

Belton water officials say the funding could help repair and upgrade aging infrastructure.

State leaders believe the measure is key to meeting Texas’ growing water demands.

Watch the full story here:

Could prop 4 help fix Central Texas water systems? Local leaders weigh in

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"This plant can produce 35 million gallons a day,” said Bell County General Manager of the Water Control Improvement District 1 Ricky Garrett.

This election there are 17 state propositions on the ballot.

Proposition 4 will provide $20 billion for water projects across the state - if it passes.

But how could this impact neighbors here in Central Texas?

25 News took a trip to the Belton water plant to find out more from manager of the Water Control Improvement District 1, Ricky Garrett.

Madison Myers Central Texas Water

"If you are a water supplier in Texas then you probably need more water and if you've been in the business for very long, like we have for 70 years, you probably need new infrastructure and all of that costs a lot of dollars. Proposition 4 puts more dollars in the pipeline that we could all use to take care of our customers,” said Garrett.

Garrett says aging infrastructure plays a major role in the quality and reliability of the area's water supply.

"If Texas is going to continue to grow and prosper then we need the help to get water supply,” said Garrett.

And while Bell County's water plants are already undergoing more than $100 million dollars in improvements — he says there's still more work to be done.

Madison Myers Central Texas Water

"We need another water supply. We need more water supply for the future,” said Garrett.

It's a concern shared by State Representative Pat Curry, who co-authored the proposition.

"We have a shortage of water throughout the state. We're losing a lot with infrastructure and we need to look at ways to create new water for the state to be able to sustain the growth that we have and the growth in our industry as well,” said State Representative Pat Curry.

Follow Madison on social media!