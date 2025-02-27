‘Shows the disconnect’: Texas lawmakers push to end countywide voting, sparks concern in rural communities

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — As Texas enters the spring election season, state lawmakers are advocating for a ban on a decades-old program that allows voters to cast their ballots at any polling location within their county on Election Day. If the bill passes, voters would only be allowed to vote at their designated precinct.

This proposed change to the countywide polling place program has raised concerns in rural areas, where some counties have relied on it for years. Coryell County, for example, was approved for the program in 2014 and was designated “successful” by the Texas Secretary of State. McLennan County joined in 2015, and Bell County participated beginning in 2020.

Local leaders argue that the proposed ban could significantly impact rural residents by limiting voting convenience and increasing costs. Coryell County Judge Roger Miller, a vocal opponent of the ban, says the change would harm communities like his.

“I’m not saying this is a bad idea, I’m saying it’s going to have a negative impact on Coryell County,” Miller said.

“I think really this is someone’s “good idea”, and I don’t know who – I haven’t gone back and reviewed the bills – but most of the times whenever the state meets and their in legislative session there are good ideas, but not all good ideas apply equitably to the 254 counties.”

Miller expressed concern that eliminating the program would result in added costs for rural counties. He said Coryell County would be looking at an additional outlay of $70,000 to $100,000 to purchase equipment that would need to go to additional polling sites.

Some voters in Coryell County, like Jane Vaughn, are worried there aren't resources for that.

“It just shows the disconnect between Austin and the rural counties,” said Vaughn. “You have plenty of places that really don’t have a community anymore. So, where will they vote? We don’t have such communities scattered around that are nicely enough populated to have any buildings left to vote in.”

As the legislative session continues, it remains to be seen how the proposed ban will impact Texas' rural communities. For now, local leaders are calling for more consideration of the unique needs of their constituents.

Coryell County officially passed a resolution opposing the elimination of the countywide polling place program on Feb. 11.

