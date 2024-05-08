Road work, repairs continue in Coryell County following heavy flooding

CORYELL COUNTY — Flood waters have receded after heavy rains at the start of the week — road work continues to repair damaged and closed roads that were damaged from flooding.

One of the harder hit areas were parts of Coryell County.

The Coryell County Sheriff's Office made the below post on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

Roads marked with a traffic cone and/or Rough Road signage are open ONLY TO LOCAL TRAFFIC***

Please know that Tx DoT is working on state road conditions. County Road and Bridge is working on county road conditions. Deputies and firefighters are checking roads throughout the day nd reporting in. Road conditions have been and continue to change rapidly. Please understand that we are doing the best we can to update conditions.

THE FOLLOWING ROADS AND/OR

SECTIONS OF ROADS ARE IMPASSABLE AND CLOSED - this post will be updated

FM 116 at Cow House Creek bridge - Closed 2-4 weeks for repairs WORKERS ARE PRESENT

CR 142

FM 182 - LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY. ROUGH ROAD

CR 338 to Mother Neff Park

CR 315

FM 930 - ROUGH ROAD. LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY

Park Rd 14 - MOTHER NEFF PARK RD

FM 2412 / Plum Creek - LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY

CR 106

CR 315 from bridge to FM 107

CR 344

CR 266, CR 274 OPEN, but ROUGH

FM 183 LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY

CR 334

FM 1783 - LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY

FM 932 / Plum Creek LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY

CR 320 - LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY

The Coryell Sheriff's Office is asking that people do not cross barricades blocking off closed roads.

A spokesperson says there's limited access to get around the barriers and if you're caught going around them you could face fines.

They say this is for public safety, to protect crews working to repair the roads, and to not cause more damage to the closed off area.

You can also check out road conditions across Central Texas by clicking here.

Follow Bobby on social media!