Oglesby ISD passes first $9.5M bond in decades amid rapid growth

Oglesby voters approved a nearly $10M school bond in May, a result two teachers said was a long time coming.
OGLESBY, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Oglesby may be small, with a population of about 400, but it’s experiencing rapid growth. That growth is being felt in its schools.

“When I was growing up, I graduated in a class of 12. Just in the past few years, we’ve gotten – I mean, our class sizes are like 24. It’s doubled,” Lauren Seymour, an English teacher at Oglesby High School, said.

“I think a lot of the community didn’t realize the challenges we had.”

Two longtime teachers in Oglesby ISD said they didn’t know if the district’s proposed $9.495 million bond would pass.

“I was worried about community members that didn't have children in school, or that hadn’t spoken with us to see our opinions. I was really worried that they'd see it only benefiting one program, whereas it really helps all of us,” Seymour said.

However, the two-part bond passed with strong support, with more than half of the voters in favor.

“Very much a long time coming. Very much a long time needed,” Rhonda Leos, a science teacher at Oglesby High School, said.

Proposition A, totaling $8.5 million, will fund the expansion of a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility. It also includes a shared athletic field for football, baseball, and softball, as well as reimbursement for land purchases.

Proposition B, valued at just under $1 million, will allow the district to pay off existing debt, freeing up approximately $88,000 annually for the general operating budget.

“We support our upcoming generations, and I was glad to see that. I was glad to see that people that graduated here 20 years ago were okay with supporting kids in here now,” Seymour said.

Leos said the outcome is a reflection of a community ready to invest in its schools, students, and long-term future.

“What I’ve seen of these parents and the community itself is they are really behind these kids, and I think that bond reflects that – that the community is really behind the kids and the growth in those areas for them,” Leos said.

