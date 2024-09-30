Race for Gatesville Mayor: What are the 2 candidates' positions & priorities?

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — With less than 40 days until residents head to the polls, the race for mayor of Gatesville is heating up.

Voters will choose between incumbent Mayor Gary Chumley, seeking re-election, and retired veteran Leo Corona.

Both candidates have outlined their plans and goals if elected.

"We're going to continue to move forward. Gatesville is growing, and we want to be in control of what it looks like during the growth,” Chumley said.

“Gatesville is not the same town now as it was 30 years ago when I moved here, and it's not going to be the same town 30 years from now, but it's important that we maintain our hometown feel and the historical significance of this community."

Chumley’s priorities include a $30 million project to update all water and sewer lines, moving those lines off the main road, and fixing the streets — he also will focus on water supply and rates.

Corona’s campaign platform centers on ensuring that residents are heard and raising awareness about local resources, such as the food pantry and Salvation Army. His primary focus will be on combating drug issues.

"I'm almost three-quarters of the way done walking every single street here in Gatesville," he said.

"The number one thing that I heard is people are really concerned because the city has a long history of drugs being here, so a lot of people's relatives are dealing with addiction."

While their agendas may differ, both candidates share a common goal — to serve the community.

“It's a love of the community. I grew up in the oilfield community, where I moved around a lot and always wanted to be a part of the community —Gatesville is my home, and it's going to be where I retire. It's for the people," Chumley said.

"I will do everything in my power and understanding the role and responsibility of the mayor to ensure that your concerns are diligently taken care of," Corona said.

In addition to the mayoral race, council member positions for Ward 1 Place 2, Ward 2 Place 4, and Ward 2 Place 6 will also be on the ballot.

The last day to register to vote is October 7.

