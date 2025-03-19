Metronet faces continued backlash over property damage in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Since Metronet began offering its services in Copperas Cove last spring, both residents and the city have faced significant damage to pipes and property during the installation of fiber optic lines.

The issue was first brought to light in January when 25 News’ Allison Hill reported on a local resident who lost water after Metronet hit their water lines during installation.

Now, nearly three months later, Metronet is still facing backlash from the community, as some residents claim the company is continuing to cause damage to their property.

Debbie Childers is the latest homeowner to speak out after experiencing damage to her property. She reached out to 25 News’ Allison Hill, and explained how the installation process has impacted her home.

“They’ve done a lot of damage in the neighborhood – I’m just one,” Childers said.

Despite these ongoing complaints, Metronet is moving forward with its fiber optic installation throughout Copperas Cove. The company has continued to assure residents that progress is being made.

Metronet provided a statement to 25 News on the issue:

“Our strong partnership with the City of Copperas Cove has contributed to a significant decrease in incidents, with less than half the utility strikes this year. Most strikes have been related to improperly located lines. We’re pleased with the progress we’ve made and can’t wait to deliver world-class internet speeds to homes and businesses in Copperas Cove.”

However, residents remain frustrated with the ongoing issues they have faced.

“It’s not worth it — it’s not worth what they are putting us through. Again, most of the people in our neighborhoods here in Cove are either retired, semi-retired or elderly. We don’t need this kind of harassment, and that's not right,” Childers said.

Childers described the damage to her driveway, explaining that the installation crew cut a significant section of her driveway and left it in disrepair.

“I don’t know how to put it into words. They started cutting on my driveway. They took a good three-foot slack out of my driveway, left a hole next to a water meter. The water department had to come down and fix my water line,” she said.

“My thing is this: If you can’t put it back the way it was, don’t tear it up. If you're going to tear it up, be prepared to fix it. If you aren’t prepared to fix it, not my problem.”

