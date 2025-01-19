Copperas Cove residents report ongoing damage during Metronet installation

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Since Metronet began offering services in Copperas Cove last spring, both local residents and the city have faced significant damage to pipes and property during installation. Now, some residents are expressing concerns that these issues continue, raising questions about what is being done to prevent further damage.

“We’ve lost water twice because of Metronet,” Alicia Mitlyng, a Copperas Cove resident, said. “We lost water for almost an entire day once, and then there’s a boil notice after, each time.”

Metronet Strike Data Released

New data from Metronet reveals that from April 1 to November 30, 2024, Metronet and its contractors were involved in a total of 20 utility or gas/pipeline strikes. The strikes were classified as follows: 10 were due to mismarks, accounting for 50% of the total; 3 were incidental contacts (15%); and 7 strikes (35%) were categorized as "inquire," where Metronet was deemed at fault.

During the same period, 228 residential service tickets were submitted by Copperas Cove residents. Of these, 40 tickets (18%) were resolved within 24 hours, 80 tickets (35%) were addressed within 4 to 7 days, and 52 tickets (23%) took 8 or more days to resolve. Seven tickets remained in progress by the end of November 2024, and 2 tickets were still open as of that date.

“I know the city comes out and marks the lines. I’ve seen flags and spray paint where they mark everything. So either someone’s cutting corners by hiring people who don’t know what they’re doing to save money, or they’re just not paying attention while doing the work,” Mitlyng said.

Metronet Responds

In a statement to 25 News, Metronet addressed the concerns of residents and outlined efforts to resolve the issues:

“Metronet takes great pride in being a community-focused provider and deeply values our partnerships with the cities we serve. We recognize the challenges that arise from any type of municipal infrastructure enhancement project. These are not issues we take lightly, and we sincerely apologize for any disruption to residents and businesses.

“With safety being of utmost importance, we are continuing to work with the City of Copperas Cove to minimize any future issues. In response to these challenges, Metronet has implemented measures to work collaboratively with the City of Copperas Cove and focus on additional training for our subcontractors and consistent, open communication with the city as we progress. We are grateful for their support as we have worked to improve together.

“We are fully committed to completing this project as quickly and safely as possible while minimizing inconvenience and building lasting benefits for the community. Our 100% fiber-optic network will bring reliable, lightning-fast internet service to Copperas Cove, fostering long-term connectivity and growth. Any resident concerned about construction or property restoration may submit a ticket via Metronet 's construction website at construction.metronet.com.”

City of Copperas Cove Weighs In

Meanwhile, the City of Copperas Cove also provided a statement to 25 News, emphasizing its communication with Metronet and its commitment to ensuring that Metronet adheres to agreed-upon operating conditions:

“The City of Copperas Cove coordinates at least bi-weekly on Metronet's planned activities in the city and communicates almost daily with their subcontractors. Metronet agreed to operating conditions set by the City in 2024. The City communicates consistently and immediately with Metronet whenever these conditions are not met. When residents and businesses encounter an issue caused by Metronet activities, Metronet has generally addressed those issues directly with the impacted resident or business.”

“I don’t think – I can’t say the internet’s not worth it because a lot of people work from home now – but I don’t know, maybe make sure you’re hiring people who actually pay attention and do their job right to avoid damaging so many people’s property, because somebody’s home flooded,” Mitlyng said.

The City of Copperas Cove urged residents or businesses affected by Metronet’s activities to reach out to Metronet’s assigned community liaison directly at: Kelly Parker, Metronet City Relations Manager, Kelly.Parker@metronet.com or (270) 454-3060.

Follow Allison on social media!