Day 1: Strict water cutbacks begin as Copperas Cove businesses adjust

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove businesses are adjusting to strict water conservation measures as the city enters Stage 4B restrictions this week. The temporary cutbacks are part of a major water pipeline project by WCID #1 , scheduled to run through May 30.

From car washes to laundromats to restaurants, businesses that rely heavily on water usage are feeling the pressure. At Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, owner Adrian Frias said the uncertainty has been challenging.

KXXV 25 News Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant with Stage 4B water restrictions notice posted on the front doors

“One of the mornings, he showed me the letter, what’s going to happen in the City of Copperas Cove. Our reaction is: ‘So, what are we going to do? Are we going to stay open or are we going to close?’” Frias said.

To stay open, Giovanni’s has made several adjustments. Outdoor fountains and water systems have been turned off. The staff runs dishwashers only when they’re completely full and serves water only upon customer request.

KXXV 25 News Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant owner Adrian Frias (left) and general manager Emmanuel Aguilar (right)

Manager Emmanuel Aguilar said it’s been a balancing act.

“That’s when things become a little more challenging, you know? Obviously people coming to restaurants expect to have everything they usually have. Sometimes people understand, sometimes people don’t,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar added that the situation also affects employees who rely on tips.

KXXV 25 News Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Copperas Cove

“One day, it’s not a big deal for nobody, but missing a few days, it may affect some people and they get behind on bills,” he said.

Amid the planned water cutbacks, The City of Copperas Cove announced a water main break that compromised the system’s ability to meet demand during the scheduled construction project. Mayor Dan D. Yancey issued a Declaration of Local Disaster and activated the Stage 4B order effective May 26 at 10 a.m.

City of Copperas Cove City of Copperas Cove issues declaration of local disaster ahead of Stage 4B water restrictions

The restrictions prohibit all outside water use, including watering grass, washing vehicles, and filling pools. Non-compliance may result in fines ranging from $100 to $2,000.

City of Copperas Cove Copperas Cove implements Stage 4B water restrictions amid ongoing pipeline project

City of Copperas Cove Copperas Cove implements Stage 4B water restrictions amid ongoing pipeline project

Fred Welch with the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation urged residents to support local businesses when this ends.

“Get out there and shop local. Take care of these local businesses. Go wash your car, go buy that i-cee you’ve been holding off, and let’s work to get things back together,” Welch said.

KXXV 25 News Fred Welch urges residents to support local businesses after restrictions end

For Frias, weathering the cutbacks is a community effort.

“We can save a little bit for a few days. I think that’s going to be key. For everyone to do their part,” he said.

City officials will announce when the Stage 4B order is lifted. For updates, visit the City of Copperas Cove’s website or follow the City of Copperas Cove on social media.

Follow Allison on social media!