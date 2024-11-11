Copperas Cove family faces backlash following son's encounter, departure from football team

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Velikaneye family of Copperas Cove is on a mission to hold Copperas Cove school district accountable their son, Lane Velikaneye, decided to leave the high school football team on August 29th, and allegedly encountered physical intimidation and profanity usage from head football coach Tony Johnson.

Some of the more malicious feedback the Velikaneyes have gotten other CCISD parents has been their calling if the University of Iowa, Lane's dream school and where the Velikaneyes moved from to Copperas Cove, to discourage the football team from recruiting Lane.

Lane’s father, Daniel Velikaneye, expressed his frustration over the school's handling of his son's decision.

“Here’s the thing — he was trying to walk away. All the football aside, he was done with it. They could have just let him leave. But that wasn’t good enough for them," Daniel said.

"They had to cuss him out, break him down, belittle him, corner him, to the point where other coaches felt that they had to stop it."

Cove Assistant Coach Easton Simpson intervened, and the district's investigation report reveals that he informed parents and Copperas Cove Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns that he "did not think" Lane should be addressed in the manner Coach Johnson addressed him.

The district issued a statement, after refusing an on-camera interview, gave a statement saying they do not condone inappropriate language and investigate such claims to ensure a positive learning environment.

Nonetheless, the Velikaneye family remains dissatisfied.

Despite their frustrations, Lane’s parents are not giving up.

“I’m not throwing my hands up — I’m going to fight until the end to get the justice that he deserves, because he didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said Melissa Velikaneye, Lane’s mother.

Daniel echoed her sentiments.

“They know that things happened — they’re just not willing to step up and do things about it."