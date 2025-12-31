Coryell County plumbing company owner discovers $75,000 employee theft scheme

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A local plumbing company owner in Coryell County discovered an employee stole $75,000 over two years using company credit cards for personal purchases.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The owner of a local plumbing company says an employee illegally used company credit cards to fund her lifestyle for two years, racking up approximately $75,000 in unauthorized purchases.

Stacy Summers, who runs Double S Plumbing with his brother, discovered the alleged theft after conducting internal audits with the businesses accountants. The purchases included furniture, utility bills, and other personal expenses.

"I bought her a new sectional sofa, heating unit, paid her water bills for 2 years, her electric her phone bill for 2 years," Summers said.

Jamie Droshe turned herself in to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

According to investigators, Droshe is accused of using credit and debit cards without Summers' consent during her two-year employment at the company.

"She was making purchases off of my American Express," Summers said.

The scheme went undetected for two years, something Summers attributes to Droshe's ability to manipulate documentation when questioned about expenses.

"She was pretty good about doctoring things up when we'd ask her to see something. We'd ask for it one day, but we might not get it till a day later. That was some red flags that we should have been a little bit smarter about," Summers said.

Summers hopes to recover some of the stolen money and warns other business owners to be vigilant. He says the experience taught him a valuable lesson about trust and oversight.

"She knew what she was doing was wrong, and she chose to do it anyway, and she looked me and my brother in the face every day. Saying that we need to get money to put in here, we need to get money to put in there, knowing that she was robbing us blind," Summers said.

