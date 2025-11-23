Copperas Cove Police Department launches teen mental health workshops ahead of holidays

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — For some, the holidays don’t always bring joy — and Copperas Cove police say this time of year can amplify the pressures many young people are already carrying.

“It's always hard when you have family that you miss. It's always hard when you have friends that you miss, friends that we've lost, loved ones that we've lost,” Sgt. Mikaela Ortega said.

Officers said those stressors, combined with social pressures and family changes, can weigh heavily on teens.

“Kids often are subject to more bullying because, as the holidays come up, they may not get as much as other kids, so bullying is a huge mental trigger for juveniles,” Ortega said.

She said they’re seeing more teens struggle not just during the holidays, but year-round.

“I honestly think that it's something that we should have been doing more proactively a long time ago. Humans in general don't know how to ask for help, especially when it comes to stuff that is deemed as embarrassing.”

This year, the department is trying something new with free workshops designed to teach teens and families how to recognize warning signs early.

The Teen Resilience and Mental Health Initiative will focus on stress management, emotional regulation, confidence building and overall mental wellness.

“If it can help one person and give one family or one person the resources or an outlet or a trusted person to go to. Then I think that this workshop will be a success,” Ortega said.

For teens who may be struggling this season, Ortega offered a message of support.

“It is very difficult to get through it, and there are people that you can talk to to get through it, and if you can get through it gets better, it gets easier. It never goes away, but it gets a lot easier and especially with these tools and resources.”

The first workshop is set for Dec. 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Police Department Community Room.

According to the department, the series is open to teens, parents, guardians, educators, coaches, mentors and any adult who works with youth. Participants may attend one or all workshops, as each session builds on stress management, emotional wellness and healthy coping skills.

