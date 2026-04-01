COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — Copperas Cove Independent School District administrators celebrated 88 teachers across 10 campuses who received state-funded pay raises, placing them among the highest-performing teachers in Texas.

Watch the full story here:

Copperas Cove ISD rewards 88 top-performing teachers with state-funded pay raises

The educators earned a special state designation and a pay raise through the Teacher Incentive Allotment, or TIA program. The designations come with state-funded pay increases that are locked in for five years. In Copperas Cove ISD, those raises total more than $570,000 a year.

For sixth grade science teacher Natasha Morgan, a 14-year educator and 2004 Copperas Cove graduate, the recognition was an emotional moment.

"It was just the shock of it, I wasn't expecting it," Morgan said.

Morgan received the "Exemplary" designation, which is the one of the highest ratings for teachers in Texas.

"There can be a misconception that the focus is on the money, it's really not. The focus is exemplary," Morgan said.

The TIA program was created through House Bill 3 in 2019 to reward results and help address teacher shortages by keeping the best educators in the classroom.

Deputy Superintendent Amanda Crawley said the program is designed to retain top talent.

"The teacher incentive allotment was designed to help teachers get to a six-figure salary and keep teachers in the classroom and not just any teacher but our highest performing teachers that are producing the best results and getting the most growth from their students," Crawley said.

"That reaction was amazing to see our teachers were so excited and they were just beyond beyond excited for, um, that additional bonus that they'll get in their paycheck and it's unusual in education that teachers get bonuses for their work," Crawley said.

For Morgan, a single mother of two, the recognition comes full circle and makes a huge impact on her family.

"Me being a mom and I'm a single mom of two, anything that helps, um, as much as I put into them, I put into my two at home and it helps it whatever little bit helps," Morgan said.

Crawley told me the program has significantly helped with teacher retention in the district.

"Our teacher retention is very high. Um, we went from having 150 to 200 teachers each year, turning over to now we have less than 50 new teachers this school year when we started new teacher orientation at the beginning of the year," Crawley said.

However, Crawley also told me an unexpected side effect of the TIA program is that the district is finding it harder to fill managerial and administrative roles. Because teachers are paid so well, they are less incentivized to take promotions.

"We have some administrator shortages right now and so we are fully staffed with our administrators, but when we have openings and vacancies, we're really having to, um, advertise and search for candidates, whereas once we used to have a very deep applicant pool in those roles. Now our applicant pool is a little bit less and so we're having to really make sure that we are, um, working to, um, you know, recruit in those areas now instead of so much in the classrooms," Crawley said.

This marks Copperas Cove ISD’s third year in the program. Now, more than 40 percent of its teachers have earned TIA designations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Below is a list of educators awarded this year:

Clements/Parsons Elementary School



Alyssa Dees, Recognized

Brandi O’Laughlin, Recognized

Felicia Sawyer, Recognized

Katrina White, Recognized

Patricia Bigford, Exemplary

Carol Boes, Exemplary

Shanay Cattle-Perry, Exemplary

Angela Dubois, Exemplary

Elisha Oatney, Exemplary

Michelle Ortiz, Exemplary

Maritza Parker, Exemplary

Heather Gutierrez, Master

Cassie Harmon, Master

Christina Hennig, Master

Copperas Cove High School



Anna Chauvin, Recognized

Alicia Crawford, Recognized

Paysee Crow, Recognized

Jennifer Olivares, Recognized

Cassandra Riley, Recognized

Derik Short, Recognized

Joseph Valencia, Recognized

Michael Clayton, Exemplary

Laura Villanueva, Exemplary

Vanessa Wheat, Exemplary

Copperas Cove Jr. High School



Jeri Batchelor, Recognized

Maddison Robbins, Recognized

Tiffany Ropple, Recognized

Jerrold Lyles, Exemplary

Lorraine Thomas, Exemplary

Alicia Weikum, Exemplary

Fairview/Jewell Elementary School



Amanda Hawk, Recognized

Katelynn Natale, Exemplary

Crystal Robinson, Exemplary

Allison Stephens, Exemplary

Robert Stroup, Exemplary

Angela Holt, Master

Hettie Halstead Elementary School



Michelle Crabtree, Exemplary

Julie Skoda, Exemplary

Jennifer Knox, Master

House Creek Elementary School



Dee Ann McCormick, Recognized

Cassandra Obenoskey, Recognized

Brenda Sloan, Recognized

Adrian White, Recognized

Celeste Halweg, Exemplary

Ilesia Lortz, Exemplary

Sheila Shumaker, Exemplary

Patrick Sticca, Exemplary

Susan Townsend, Exemplary

Christine Volker, Exemplary

S.C. Lee Jr. High School



Michael Morales, Recognized

Bonnie Seeley, Recognized

Jacqueline Terry, Recognized

Terry Blissett, Exemplary

Holly Daniel, Exemplary

Georgie Gilliam, Exemplary

Melanie Hammond, Exemplary

Natasha Morgan, Exemplary

Ricky Vazquez, Exemplary

Connie Winchell, Exemplary

Araceli Garibay, Master

Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy



Julie Reynolds, Exemplary

Vongphachan McElroy, Master

Martin Walker Elementary School



Jennifer Johnson, Exemplary

Terri Smith, Exemplary

Casey Stephens, Exemplary

Kyra Dewald, Master

Ann Guidici-Akui, Master

Alisha Miller, Master

Kathrin Parker, Master

Shawna Smith, Master

Kaitlyn Sullivan, Master

Williams/Ledger Elementary School



Melody Collins, Exemplary

Jordan Dean, Exemplary

Neysa Delgado Rodriguez, Exemplary

Jacqueline Gallegos, Exemplary

Hanna Hardaway, Exemplary

Christina Smith, Exemplary

Heather Fogle, Master

Lordjean-Angela Go, Master

Bryan Hogue, Master

Jyssica Minus, Master

Michele Pfeifer, Master

Follow Bella on social media!