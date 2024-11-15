Copperas Cove community rally to help those displaced from apartment fire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas(KXXV) — “We were setting up cots over here the red cross was actually able to find housing for everyone so we didn’t not have to use this space but we were prepared to set up cots,” said Rev. Brad Slaten, Grace United Methodist Church.



Grace United Methodist Church offers a place of rest, meals, spiritual and counseling services, and quiet time. It is a safe haven and outpouring of love from our community for the families left homeless by Thursday's fire at the Willow Creek apartments.

"We have a Red Cross nurse in case they've lost medical equipment or medication ruined in the fire or lost in the fire, " Diane Dunn said, a Red Cross Volunteer.

But it's just one of several community groups coming together to lend a helping hand. For example, Copperas Cove ISD helps with transportation, as do businesses like Big Dog BBQ, Giovanni's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, and even Cottonwood Creek Apartments in Waco.

Across town at Texas Home Pro, the building is filled with countless donated items for victims.

"Met yesterday on Facebook. She put up a post, and I responded, " Here we are," Josh, with Texas Home Pro said.

"All of this is clothes, and then we have back here kind of a baby area, which is also an overflow as donations come in, " Jessica, a community member said.

Food, toiletries, beds, decor, and almost anything a household may need can be found here.

"This right here shows that you need to spend a lot more effort on getting to know your neighbor and helping out one another," Josh said.

No questions are asked, and you can take whatever you need.

"The reality is when tragedy happens, and crap hits the fan, it takes a village or, in this sense, the community," Jessica said.

"Cooperas Cove is a special place, and this proves it right here, " Josh said.

The organizations will be open 24 hours daily to help those in need.

Texas Home Pro: 401 W BUS 190, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Grace United Methodist Church: 101 W Avenue F, Copperas Cove, TX 76522



