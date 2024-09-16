Continued USPS delivery issues impacting local online business; USPS responds to ongoing issues

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dana Perez is a long-time Central Texan, and she’s one of many in the community having continued issues with USPS package deliveries.

Like many around the world — she had to endure COVID lock downs in 2020 and was strapped for cash.

“That’s when I decided to start my business,” Perez said.

25 News shared a story earlier this month about Robinson residents having issues with mishandled packages with postal services.

Perez tells 25 News she's having her own issues with the post office in Waco.

“It looks like somebody played kickball with it — the boxes are tore up, the crystals are being broken and I’m having to replace that out of my own pocket,” Perez said.

Perez reached out to 25 News after one of her packages was delivered to one of her customers in Florida.

That Florida customer showed broken crystals that had to be shipped back.

Dana Perez

“It’s expensive when I’m having to replace something out of pocket,” Perez said.

That extra expense is having another negative toll on not just her business —

“That takes away from being able to buy groceries for the family or to buy a meal for the family,” she said.

However, the USPS in Washington D.C. sent 25 News a statement, saying they’re aware of the ongoing issues not just around our communities but around the nation.

“The vast majority of the more than 7 billion packages shipped using the U.S. Postal Service each year arrive swiftly, safely and intact. However, even one mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers and clerks in our workforce. We encourage customers with any mail delivery issues to communicate with their local office or contact us at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or at usps.com."

Despite the problems, Perez says it won't stop her from doing what she loves.

“I just with they would take better care of this stuff," she said.

"We’re paying a lot of stuff for shipping and we expect our customers, friends or whoever is getting a package, to get their package in good condition."