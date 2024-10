TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Sante Fe Market, where builders finally received the green light from the city council, began construction in Downtown Temple at the former Temple Feed and Supply Store.

The 4 million dollar project is expected to begin next year and last 12 months.

The new market will bring more entrepreneurship to our neighbors and local vendors. The market will feature craft vendors, produce, and art opportunities.

