Construction continues along I-35 frontage road near Valley Mills H-E-B as TxDOT works on utility improvements

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Construction is ongoing in the community, particularly along I-35 frontage road south, as part of TxDOT's My35 Waco South project.

If you shop at the H-E-B Plus on Valley Mills, one of the main entrances by Irving Lee Street and Belmont Drive is closed as crews work to fix utilities in the area. The closure is another component of TxDOT's My35 Waco South project.

"What they're doing is they are relocating water, sewer, electrical, and other utility lines not only to avoid conflicts but to upgrade to current safety standards," Jake Smith from TxDOT said.

However, some neighbors are getting a whiff of their work. Meagan, who lives on Belmont Drive, said the area by her home has smelled bad since construction started.

"They're pumping into the sewage, and it's just, the smell comes out, the noise is constant," Meagan said.

She also showed how crews have done sewer work in her next-door neighbor's yard, intensifying the smell.

The closure also blocks off one of the entrances into the H-E-B Plus on Valley Mills, causing many cars to have to detour.

"It was a lot more convenient when you could just go across," Meagan said.

TxDOT says the current closure is expected to reopen next month.

As the My35 project continues, TxDOT plans to add a diverging diamond intersection around Valley Mills Drive.

"That's going to be a little later in the project. We still have to take down the current direct connects from Valley Mills to I-35. We have to replace the bridges at Valley Mills as well," Smith said.

TxDOT says the diverging diamond would help make the area safer and quicker to drive through, as well as provide capacity for future travel demand.

While we're still in the thick of the construction, the overall My35 Waco South project is expected to be completed by early 2029. Drivers on I-35 can also expect rolling closures will happen this weekend as part of the My35 Waco South project.

