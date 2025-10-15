Bellmead announces major road improvements for Pecan Lane, Wheeler Street

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Residents of Pecan Lane and Wheeler Street in Bellmead will soon see major road improvements as the city moves forward with a nearly $2 million reconstruction project.

Bellmead announces major road improvements for Pecan Lane and Wheeler Street

DeMarcus Parr, who lives on Pecan Lane, said the road desperately needs attention.

"There are a lot of potholes," Parr said.

Parr's grandmother, Lenora Harrison, has lived on the street for nearly four decades and would like to see safety improvements, including better lighting.

"You can't see anything. You don't know what's what," Harrison said.

The City of Bellmead identified these two roadways as top priorities due to their deteriorating pavement and need for better drainage and safety measures.

The reconstruction will cover Wheeler Street from Maxfield Street to Barlow Street, and Pecan Lane in two phases: Phase 1 from Air Base Road to Dugger Street Driveway, and Phase 2 from Dugger Street Driveway to Cloverleaf Road.

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said these streets have been problematic for years.

"Those were two of the highest-rated streets in the city that needed the work, and we're really excited about that because those streets have been in disrepair for quite some time, and we just keep patching pothole after pothole after pothole. So it's time to do a complete reconstruction," Zakhary said.

The initial engineering and surveying will cost $278,000, while the entire project is estimated at nearly $1.7 million.

"Anything curb to curb that needs to be repaired will be repaired. This is not just microsurfacing. This is a complete actual reconstruction," Zakhary said.

The Pecan Lane improvements are important to the city because the street connects directly to Dugger Field, the site of Bellmead's future public works facility.

"What we're planning is a methodical process of, let's get the roads constructed, let's get the building moving, so they can hopefully be almost done at the same time," Zakhary said.

Funding for both the road reconstruction and the public works building will come from road tax revenue. Construction is expected to begin by late 2026.

"It's basically building Bellmead for the future, and those are very exciting times," Zakhary said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

