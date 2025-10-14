Annual Clery crime reports reveal different trends across Central Texas college campuses

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — New numbers from annual fire safety and security reports offer a closer look at crime trends on college campuses across Central Texas. The data helps paint a picture of how campus safety is changing year to year.

Watch the full story here:

Annual Clery crime reports reveal mixed trends across Central Texas college campuses

For TSTC student Rebecca Cursi, being safe on campus is important.

"I have lived in a lot of major cities, and getting out of your car can feel uncomfortable in places that aren't safe, and I don't get that feeling when I come here," Cursi said.

"I lock my car. I do that everywhere I go. Other than that, I'm situationally aware on a regular basis," Cursi said.

Each year, TSTC, along with McLennan Community College and Baylor University, files Clery reports as required by federal law, showing the crimes being reported on campus.

TSTC's Police Chief Howard Sylve III said the Waco campus saw a big increase in citations issued for liquor law violations, with 44 in 2024 from 16 in 2023.

"Now we are almost fully staffed, that means we have more officers out, more officers present, and they're picking up on more of the incidents that are occurring on campus," Chief Sylve said.

Chief Sylve clarified that no arrests have been made for liquor violations — only citations were issued — but the Clery report lists them as arrests.

Baylor University, a much larger campus and student population, had increases in stalking, dating violence and motor vehicle thefts.

However, a Baylor spokesperson said motor vehicle thefts mainly reported were of e-scooters, e-bikes and motorized skateboards, which are classified by Clery as motor vehicles. They continued to say regarding an increase in stalking, Baylor hopes that education and prevention efforts are making an impact and students feel confident in reporting incidents.

Read Baylor's full statement here:

"Baylor University takes pride in contributing toward a caring community through the shared institutional responsibility of safety and security. Baylor’s 2025 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report cites all reports of Clery-reportable incidents, as required by the Clery Act, and contains resources and guidelines that help each member of our community understand and contribute to the shared responsibility for overall safety at Baylor.



The annual report shows an increase in the category of motor vehicle theft, mainly the reported thefts of e-scooters, e-bikes and motorized skateboards, which are classified by Clery as motor vehicles. The annual statistics included an increase in reports of stalking. Our hope is always that our education and prevention efforts are making an impact, and students feel confident in reporting any incident through the University’s many reporting channels and accessing resources and supportive measures." Baylor University

McLennan Community College had one report of fondling and one report of stalking on campus. All other crimes on campus were listed as zero. Any other reports were on "off-campus" property associated with the college.

"If it's in our geographical area, then we have to report it," MCC Chief of Police Clayton Williams said.

Williams said the college is working on several projects to enhance technological safety on campus, including adding more cameras.

"Be aware of your surroundings and if you see something, report it," Williams said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!