WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Connally High School defensive back Jamarion Vincent announces his commitment to Baylor football.

Vincent had offers from schools including Texas, Houston, and Texas Tech. Ultimately, he decided to stay home.

This is another huge pickup for Baylor as they continue to sign players from Central Texas.

The most recent one before this was the University's London Smith committing to Baylor.

