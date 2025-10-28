LACY-LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Connally Independent School District is confronting a surge of student vandalism that’s damaged school facilities and forced bathroom closures.



Connally ISD reports increased vandalism at its junior high and high school campuses.

Bathrooms were closed for repairs after severe damage, including broken tiles and clogged toilets.

The district is urging parents to help remind students to respect school property.

Connally ISD faces growing vandalism concerns, seeks parents’ help

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Big concerns across Connally ISD — after the district shared a post to Facebook warning parents about a rise in vandalism across several campuses.

According to the post, the district shut down bathrooms to repair damage caused by students ripping down ceiling tiles, kicking tiles off of the bathroom walls, and purposefully clogging toilets.

They also confirmed reports of students purposefully relieving themselves on the bathroom floors.

25 News reached out to the district, who tells me the incidents are largely limited to Connally Junior High and Connally High School.

In a statement the district said:

"The issues that we are encountering are largely limited to Connally Junior High and Connally High School and appear to be at random, not necessarily linked to a particular group or individual. Whether these incidents are the result of a current social media trend or generic inappropriate behavior, our response remains the same. Individuals found to be purposefully damaging school facilities or properties shall receive disciplinary consequences as outlined in the Connally ISD Student Handbook and Code of Conduct. These punishments can include (but are not limited to) a placement in detention, in-school suspension, out-of-school suspension, or DAEP. Additionally, the cost of any and all necessary repairs shall be charged to the student's parents/guardians. District officials are committed to conducting diligent and thorough investigations to identify and hold accountable individuals who participate in vandalism. We take this matter very seriously and sincerely hope that our students understand the consequences that they will face for participating in such activities." - Connally ISD

“I’m a Connally Cadet and I want to be proud of it, I just wish things were a little different,” said former district employee Beth Mary.

Beth Mary is a former employee of the district who still lives nearby.

She says she’s heartbroken to hear about what’s been happening.

“I worked at Connally for 36 years and we were well known in the area as a really good school. This is shocking to me to hear about the vandalism and things going on,” said Mary.

The district has also seen a drastic increase in calls to repair and replace learning resources such as technology and books.

In a letter sent home to parents, the district asked for help — writing:

Connally ISD Parents:



"We are reaching out to you in order to ask your help as we combat a growing concern in our district.



There has recently been an increase in vandalism in our school facilities. We have had to temporarily shut down bathrooms on our campuses to repair substantial damages caused by students ripping down ceiling tiles, kicking tiles off of the bathroom walls, and purposefully clogging toilets by emptying entire rolls of paper towels and toilet paper. Our custodial staff have reported instances of students purposefully relieving themselves on the bathroom floors. Additionally, we have seen a drastic increase in calls to repair and replace learning resources such as technology, books, and other curriculum items.



Connally ISD wants to continue providing clean, safe, and well-maintained facilities for our students to receive their education. Please help us by reminding your students to respect and care for the technology, curriculum resources, bathrooms, hallways, classrooms, cafeterias, athletic facilities and other school district property. When they tear up the facilities and academic resources, district funds are spent on the repairs that we would prefer to go towards other things that would support your children in their educational journey. Throwing trash on the ground in the athletic and academic settings does not show respect for those who maintain the facilities and for those visiting our campuses.



If your student causes damage to facilities or academic resources, they will face disciplinary consequences as outlined in the Connally ISD Student Handbook and Code of Conduct. Additionally, the cost to repair or replace the damaged items will be the responsibility of the parent or guardian.



Please help us in promoting Cadet Pride in how we take care of our school district and the learning tools provided by Connally ISD." - Connally ISD

Neighbors like Mary say they’re hoping things turn around sooner rather than later.

“I just want it to be better,” said Mary.

