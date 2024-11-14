Concerns grow over school zone safety near Caldwell Intermediate High schools

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — Some parents are expressing safety concerns around school zones near County Road 307 and 300 in Caldwell.



The Burleson County Sheriff's Office says its deputies have caught drivers going up to 56 mph in school zones.

Some parents are concerned as drivers ignore speed limit signs and even pass stopped school buses.

Chief Deputy Bill Rios says the department's school resource officers and on-duty deputies will continue to monitor the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"If somebody is doing an excess of, you know, 40 miles an hour in a school zone. I mean, we're going to have some injuries. We're going to hurt a child, and we're not going to have that," Chief Deputy Bill Rios said.

Twenty miles per hour — that's the speed limit in school zones along County Road 307.

"I know a few other people have complained about the other side of the high school where there's normally not a cop sitting, and people don't follow any school zones," said Jazmin Pope, a parent.

Some choose to ignore it, but the Burleson County Sheriff's Office is starting to take notice.

"It is a safety concern for the students," Rios said.

Chief Deputy Bill Rios said his deputies have caught drivers going at least twice the limit.

"I think the largest one was like 56 miles per hour, so it is an issue, flying through these school zones," Rios said.

But Pope says she's also noticed problems on the next road over, County Road 300.

"I think maybe twice now, me and my husband while we were waiting for our daughter to get off the bus, we have experienced two people just going, even though the bus will stop, kids are getting off the bus, but they've just completely just ignored that and kept on going," Pope said.

Which makes picking up her daughter a not-so-easy feat.

"Yeah, that's a concern for a mother," Pope said.

Deputy Rios says the department is adding officers to monitor the roads.

"Well, we have our school resource deputies there," Rios said. "They've been monitoring it, and then the deputies are also monitoring. I occasionally get out there, and I'll run radar out there, too."

However, the responsibility of keeping students safe also starts with drivers.

"The best thing to do is just abide by the law," Rios said.

Follow Brieanna on social media!