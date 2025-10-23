Community rallies to honor Veteran after family fears funeral would be delayed by gov't shutdown

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco family and their community came together to ensure a World War II veteran received the military honors he deserved after concerns from the government shutdown.



A Waco family feared their World War II veteran wouldn’t receive military honors due to the government shutdown.

Community members stepped in to help the family connect with Fort Hood officials to resolve the issue.

The veteran, Florencio Davila, will now be laid to rest with full military honors at Wilkerson-Hatch Funeral Home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florencio Davila served in the U.S. Army during World War II —

Enlisting at just 18 and joining the 632 Tank Destroyer Battalion.

“He loved his country; he was a proud veteran. For him to go out without military service, we just couldn't let it happen,” said Florencio Davila’s granddaughter, Sonya Guerrero.

But after his passing, his family was heartbroken to learn he might not receive a military funeral due to the government shutdown.

“He wanted to be honored for serving in the military. When we heard about the government shutdown, we did not know what to do,” said Davila’s son, Irie Cuevas.

That’s when our community stepped in.

“It’s awesome that a community can come together and believe in something and fight for something,” said Davila’s grandson, Israel Cuevas.

Neighbors helped them connect with the casualty assistance office at Fort Hood who worked to make sure the service would go on.

“It’s what he wanted and he would have never stopped,” Guerrero said.

The family shares a glimpse into the life of the man they call their hero.

A father, grandfather, and soldier whose legacy still inspires them.

Though they’re now left with memories and photos, they say his spirit will never fade.

“My grandpa is going to get his final wish. He honored us and we are going to honor him by letting his legacy live on,” Israel Cuevas said.

And it’s a legacy Florencio himself spoke about best —

“Old soldiers never die, they just fade away. That’s really nice, I’ll always remember that,” said Florencio Davila in a 2022 video.

The funeral service for Florencio Davila will be held at Wilkirson-Hatch funeral home in Waco on Monday at 10 a.m.



