Community mourns barbershop owner after being gunned down, family hosts fundraiser for expenses

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — Just over a week ago, Killeen officers responded to a deadly shooting on West Veterans Memorial Boulevard. A woman and man were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, where the woman died from her injuries.



Family host fundraiser at Klean Cuts Barbershop.

The GoFundMe link is available for donations.

59 Aggravated Assault cases in Killeen as of November 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We're a very close-knit family so something like this is just devastating and shocking," Jellana Quarles said, KC’s Granddaughter.

The chair Kyong Cha also known as KC Carcano once stood over is now filled with flowers after she was killed in a double shooting on Wednesday.

"You know she always calls me and says Jellana, I have soup for you, and you know, " Quarles said.

Her two daughters came from out of town. They are cutting hair to raise money to help the family pay for expenses, and the community rallies their support and mourns with them.

"She just loved it when we all came together anyway— I just know she is smiling," Sadi Quarles said.

The shop is filled with flowers and photos in her honor. I talked with one longtime customer who fondly remembers his time with KC.

"I didn't have to say a word; she always knew what I wanted, so that just made my haircut experience a whole lot easier," long-time customer Simon Corbin said.

"Mom taught me always to open the guard and close it," Christine Robinson, Barber at VIP Barber Shop, said.

As a female barber, Robinson tells me she owes a debt of gratitude to KC for her successful career.

"Blending, I learned this through my clipper comb technique through her as well," Robinson said.

In 2023 there were 57 aggravated assault cases in November 2024 there were 59 cases with the number for December not yet confirmed but still growing resulting in more memorial fundraisers like this.

"Something like so sudden, like my grandma had so much more time left," said Quarles.

Klean Cuts Barbershop will be open Dec. 12-14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The family says even though the fundraiser will end on Saturday, the GoFundMe link will still be active. As of today, the GoFundMe has raised $7,740 out of the $10,000 goal. For the shop’s future, the family is taking it one day at a time.

To donate,click here.

Follow Epiphany on social media!