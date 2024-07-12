Community members contribute to Woodway Forward Comprehensive Plan

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Woodway Forward Comprehensive Plan outlines the city's vision for years to come — now, the city is working to put it into action.

"We have to engage the community and the community has a right to be part of that process,” Woodway Mayor Pro Tem John Williams said.

“We want to know, 'What do you think?', and it gives us an idea as to how to move forward.”

The Mayor Pro Tem says they held workshops and pop-up events to encourage communication in our community.

"We have representative governance for a reason because not everyone can sit at the decision table, but this is a great opportunity for people to get involved," Williams said.

25 News went to Woodway Park to gather opinions on how the city could be improved.

"We're always rooting for more trails around here, so any kind of new trail developments would be awesome,” Woodway resident Kalena Engeling said.

“Maybe eventually redoing some of these roads."

According to the plan's 2023 community survey, people said the city's biggest weakness is a refresh of infrastructure.

The biggest threat? The city growing too quickly.

"We have to make sure that we are mindful in how we manage the growth of the community," Williams said.

It is a living document that the city points out can be changed depending on the city's needs.

“It is a guiding document and we have to have that, we have to have some way of being able to be informed about what citizens want," Williams said.

Follow Kadence on social media!