Community bids farewell to the Hillsboro Outlet Mall ahead of demolition

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The three-day weekend for the 'Mallmageddon' at the Hillsboro Outlet Mall will be filled with activities.



Residents came together for the first night of farewell festivities to enjoy the mall space before demolition.

The outlet mall has tons of memories and good times for our local neighbors.

The three-day event will feature a carnival, rage room, and a retro video game trailer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I've already seen a couple of people here that I see frequently," said Hillsboro resident, Abigail Valero.

Valero is among the many residents coming together this week to say a final goodbye to the Hillsboro Outlet Mall.

"I know when I was younger, my parents used to come here my mom especially. I just think knowing other people and old co-workers of mine and people I know from Hillsboro, I think they're going to actually enjoy being here again," said Valero.

Starting Thursday through Sunday, attendees can come out to say so long and farewell to the outlet. The three-day event features a variety of activities, including a carnival, a rage room, and a retro video game trailer.

The local Chamber of Commerce is calling this event one last legendary blowout.

One neighbor told 25 News she has nothing but great memories of the former retail center.

"So I grew up going back and forth and we actually we planted a church on the other side of the mall. So we can come over here to have our last hoorah. This place was popping it was really popping. We used to come here a lot," said Hillsboro resident Jordan Lowrie.

Valero said she hates to see the outlet ride out in the sunset.

"I think it has so much potential and I know if they did have more stores that properly where my money would go," said Valero.

"Do you think when this is all over, you may shed a little bit of a tear?" our 25 News reporter asked.

"I might, I might," said Valero.

Carnival schedule:



Thursday: 5 p.m. to close

Friday and Saturday: 3 p.m. to close

Sunday: 3 p.m. to close

Retro Video Game Trailer:



Friday & Saturday, 3 PM – 10 PM

Rumpshaker: Pop-Up 90s Dance Club

(Suite 177, formerly Starter)



Friday: DJ Robbass Bass from 7 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: DJ Dino Zaddy from 7 p.m. to midnight

$5 presale | $10 at the door

A full-blown ‘90s club experience

Rage Room (Suite 173, formerly Jockey)



Full Rage Room from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday only

Limited tickets available

$30 per party of 1 to 6

Bottle Toss:



Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Frustrated by the mall’s decline? Take it out on bottles, busted electronics, and random junk – no cleanup, no consequences.

Rewind Lounge

(Suite 175, Formerly Subway)



Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to close

A ‘90s hangout with classic MTV, blacklight posters and a graffiti wall you can tag

Pog tournaments and board games

Free entry

Pop-Up 90's Country Karaoke Bar

(Suite 174, formerly Claire’s)



Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight

Cold beer, neon glow, and a mic waiting for your best (or worst) country anthem.

Free entry

Tony's Backyard BBQ



Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Texas BBQ

Bubble Bus Co. Mobile Bar

(Look for the VW van)



Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Your favorite ‘90s drinks, all grown up

The Mallusem

(Former Vending Machine Room, Main Mall Office)



Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A shrine to the mall’s glory days with photos, relics, and artifacts from when this place was packed.

Free entry

