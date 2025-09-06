College Football Week Two: Baylor at SMU

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are taking on the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

This is the first time in over a decade these two teams face off. Baylor has won all thirteen games against SMU.

Look at the first half:

Sawyer Robertson goes 21-26 for 234 yards and two touchdowns

Bryson Washington has 15 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown

Ashtyn Hawkins is leading the receivers with seven catches for 86 yards.

SMU opened the game with a 75 yard touchdown pass to take an early lead. Baylor would soon find themselves down by 10. Every time Baylor scores, SMU would answer.

However, the Bears battle back and went into the half down 24-21.

Going into the final quarter, everything is tied up at 24-24.

Follow Shahji on social media!