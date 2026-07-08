Guilty: Jurors return verdict in trial of China Spring man accused in brutal 2024 murder

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Sentencing is now underway in the murder trial of a China Spring man convicted in the September 2024 murder of Michaela Brooker.



Richard Ozment admitted to killing Brooker and using a machete

Ozment is set to be charged today for the murder of Brooker.

"If I didn't do it, she would be sitting here and I wouldn't," said Ozment

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A McLennan County jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial of Richard Ozment for the the September 2024 death of 38-year-old Michaela Brooker. This comes after he took the stand Wednesday in his own defense and admitted to killing her.

"I didn't like what I did," he testified. "If I didn't do it, she would be sitting here and I wouldn't. I felt like I did what I had to from the extent of her actions."

Brooker used a machete, a concrete block and other items in the murder. In a 2024 interview with 25 News, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara described the killing as "horrific."

Ozment claimed on the morning of the murder, Brooker held a knife to his throat, poured alcohol on him and was planning to set him on fire with a torch. Later during a fight outside his camper, he said she tried to hit him with a machete, but he knocked it from her hand and hit her several times. He added Brooker continued attacking him with an aluminum pipe.

He also admitted he used methamphetamine the night before, but told the jury he was sober the day he killed Brooker. He testified he ultimately killed her with a concrete brick because he was afraid she would kill him and harm his family.

Ozment originally ran from the scene but was found hours later around 300 yards from his camper in a nearby pond. According to prosecutors, Ozment pleaded with his mother not to call police before he left the scene.

Ozment is now facing a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

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