Hill County ESD1 lacks a quorum, delaying critical decisions

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The Emergency Services District 1 can't make important decisions impacting Hill County fire departments, because there aren't enough board members to conduct official business.



Recently, three board members resigned, including the president, vice president, and treasurer

"Whose going to be fixing up like our fire department?" said Patience Crump

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"So, do you know what an ESD1 is?" asked Chantale Belefanti, 25 News reporter.

"No, we’ve never heard of that," said local residents Patience Crump and Skyler Denney.

Chantale Belefanti went around Hillsboro asking our neighbors if they’re familiar with ESD1, which stands for Emergency Services District 1.

But what Patience and Skyler do have is firsthand experience calling their local fire department for help.

“It was terrifying; we had to call the fire department. The fireworks stand…someone lit a cigarette, and it blew up the fireworks stand, and there were fireworks shooting across the highway, and it almost hit my car," said Patience.

ESD1 in Hill County plays a vital role in funding and overseeing the fire and emergency services that protect our communities every day. Currently, Hill County does not have a fully staffed ESD No. 1 board, after three board members resigned within the past week.

Without enough board members to make critical decisions, this could delay necessary actions such as replacing worn tires or paying the department's monthly bills.

"Who's going to be fixing up like our fire department? The fire department can’t run without it…it’s necessary," said Patience.

Both Patience and Skyler said that they want to feel safe.

“I feel like when you’re part of a town, you want to be part of that community and public safety is a very necessary thing," said Skyler.

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