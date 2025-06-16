City steps in as vacant properties multiply in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Copperas Cove is working to tackle a growing problem – vacant lots, abandoned buildings, and deserted homes – through possible new funding and updated city ordinances.

“These are issues that the community has to deal with,” said Rob Henning with Copperas Cove Code Compliance.

City officials said the number of neglected properties is increasing and creating potential safety hazards. In some cases, the properties are becoming hot spots for crime, including break-ins, vandalism, graffiti and illegal dumping.

“Nussanice of attraction for the younger people, the juveniles coming in. We might get squatters in there. They see an abandoned property or something, they might come in and set up camp in there,” said Henning.

“We are very concerned about the welfare and health of our citizens, and we take pride in our residential areas, neighborhoods, and commercial businesses. We want to make sure that they know we are 100% active in pursuing anything we can do to improve these parts of the city.”

Henning took 25 News’ Allison Hill to one of the impacted properties – a home that exploded last summer. Today, all that remains is the foundation and fireplace.

“Our community is growing. We are having more newer homes and more newer communities, and the older communities are being neglected. People are abandoning their properties,” Henning said.

The city is now looking to stay ahead of the problem by reviewing current ordinances, considering new ones, and developing better programs to support both new and aging neighborhoods.

“We are looking to get the ball rolling in our city, so that we will be able to handle these before they become more numerous in our community. There's that cross-factor; we are going to need additional funding in the future. We’re hoping to get that taken care of,” said Henning.

In the coming weeks, the city will seek funding to address more vacant buildings and lots throughout the area.

