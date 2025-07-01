City offices, closures in observance of Independence Day

CENTRAL TEXAS, Texas (KXXV) — Here's a list of city offices and closures on Friday in observance of Independence Day 2025:



Bellmead

City offices closed

College Station

City offices closed Solid waste and recycling collections will operate on its regular schedule Cindy Hallaran Pool and Adamson Lagoon will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Ringer Library, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lincoln Recreation Center, Halter Nature Center and the Southwood Community Center will be closed Friday

Harker Heights

City Hall closed, including: Courts, Finance, Code Enforcement, Administration, Building Official, City Secretary and Planning & Development Pet Adoption Center closed, reopens on Saturday for normal hours Stewart C Meyer Harker Heights Public Library closed, reopens Saturday for normal hours Carl Levin Pool open July 4-6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Police Department lobby is open for walk-in assistance. Records, Criminal Investigations, Administration, and other non-emergency services will be closed Fire Department walk-in Fire and EMS services available. Administrative offices will be closed The Trash Drop Site and Recycling Center will be closed Waste Management, solid waste collection will operate one day behind schedule

Killeen

City offices closed trash routes for Thursday, July 3 and Friday, July 4, will run one day early. All other collection days will be the same All solid waste facilities, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Thursday The Family Recreation Center and the Lions Club Senior Center will be closed The Family Aquatic Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Long Branch Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McGregor

City Hall closed on Friday

Navasota

City Hall closed on Friday Trash pickup will run as scheduled on Friday Emergency services, including police and fire departments, will remain fully operational and unaffected by office closure

San Saba

City Hall will be closed early on Thursday, July 3, at 11:30 a.m. and closed Friday The transfer site and recycling plant are closed on Friday

Waco

City offices closed on Friday Friday's gray waste and green yard waste carts will be picked up on Wednesday, July 2 The Drive-thru Utility Bill Office at 425 Franklin Avenue will be closed on Friday Waco-McLennan Public Health office closed All Waco-McLennan County Library locations closed Pet Circle Regional Animal Center closed Normal hours of operation for Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course on Friday



