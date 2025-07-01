City offices, closures in observance of Independence Day

CENTRAL TEXAS, Texas (KXXV) — Here's a list of city offices and closures on Friday in observance of Independence Day 2025:
- Bellmead
- City offices closed
- College Station
- City offices closed
- Solid waste and recycling collections will operate on its regular schedule
- Cindy Hallaran Pool and Adamson Lagoon will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ringer Library, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lincoln Recreation Center, Halter Nature Center and the Southwood Community Center will be closed Friday
- Harker Heights
- City Hall closed, including: Courts, Finance, Code Enforcement, Administration, Building Official, City Secretary and Planning & Development
- Pet Adoption Center closed, reopens on Saturday for normal hours
- Stewart C Meyer Harker Heights Public Library closed, reopens Saturday for normal hours
- Carl Levin Pool open July 4-6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Police Department lobby is open for walk-in assistance. Records, Criminal Investigations, Administration, and other non-emergency services will be closed
- Fire Department walk-in Fire and EMS services available. Administrative offices will be closed
- The Trash Drop Site and Recycling Center will be closed
- Waste Management, solid waste collection will operate one day behind schedule
- Killeen
- City offices closed
- trash routes for Thursday, July 3 and Friday, July 4, will run one day early. All other collection days will be the same
- All solid waste facilities, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Thursday
- The Family Recreation Center and the Lions Club Senior Center will be closed
- The Family Aquatic Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Long Branch Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- McGregor
- City Hall closed on Friday
- Navasota
- City Hall closed on Friday
- Trash pickup will run as scheduled on Friday
- Emergency services, including police and fire departments, will remain fully operational and unaffected by office closure
- San Saba
- City Hall will be closed early on Thursday, July 3, at 11:30 a.m. and closed Friday
- The transfer site and recycling plant are closed on Friday
- Waco
- City offices closed on Friday
- Friday's gray waste and green yard waste carts will be picked up on Wednesday, July 2
- The Drive-thru Utility Bill Office at 425 Franklin Avenue will be closed on Friday
- Waco-McLennan Public Health office closed
- All Waco-McLennan County Library locations closed
- Pet Circle Regional Animal Center closed
- Normal hours of operation for Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course on Friday
